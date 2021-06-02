Milwaukee woman faces 49 fraud-related charges

article

Jordyn Williams, 20, of Milwaukee, has been charged with 49 counts in a series of fraud, forgery and related crimes.

Prosecutors say the crimes happened over the course of a few weeks in 2018.

A criminal complaint states a Mount Pleasant police detective was assigned to a fraud case in 2019, a financial institution being the victim. The financial institution reported Williams opened an account in late August 2018.

Two weeks later, after she inquired about held funds, the institution informed Williams what she would need from another institution involved to have funds released. Later that day, the complaint states, Williams arrived at a branch and attempted to give an employee the information written on a piece of paper. The employee did not accept it, advising that the information in question must come directly from the other institution. The employee noted Williams could not keep her story straight, suspecting her of fraud.

Starting the next day, a series of deposits and withdrawals to and from Williams' account began taking place – many returned as "unauthorized" according to the complaint. The transaction attempts and debit card purchases occurred every day for eight days, involving attempts as high as $2,400.

On the seventh day, the complaint states, Williams deposited a check for just over $4,400. Six days later, the check was returned and marked as "stop payment." Williams' account was disabled, and she was instructed to pay the bank nearly $4,700.

Through a warrant, authorities access a Paypal account linked to her account and debit card. Her address and phone number were also verified on the account, however, the account information showed another person's name and a Texas location.

In total, she is charged with the following:

Fraud against a financial institution (20 counts)

Forgery (15 counts)

Receiving stolen property (seven counts)

Fraudulent use of a credit card (six counts)

Felony personal ID theft for financial gain (one count)

Williams was taken into custody and made an initial court appearance on June 1. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for June 17.

