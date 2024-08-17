Milwaukee woman accused of fatally beating man, faces homicide charges

A Milwaukee woman is accused of hitting a man 22 times in the head, killing him and walking away.

24-year-old Damarius Wade is charged with second-degree reckless homicide, and investigators say this all happened because Wade intervened in a different fight between a couple with a history of domestic violence.

It happened early July 19 near 8th and Orchard.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

On that morning in July, investigators said Wade spotted a 44-year-old man becoming violent during an argument in an alley.

Damarius Wade

The man's on-and-off-again girlfriend told police he pushed her down and hit and dragged her while she screamed at him to stop. That's when Wade jumped in and began to fight the man, telling the woman she was protecting her.

The complaint said Wade beat the man until his face turned blue. He died at the scene.

Prosecutors say the crime was caught on camera.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Scene near 8th and Orchard

The 24-year-old woman charged appeared in court for the first time on Saturday, Aug. 17. In the courtroom Saturday, a commissioner set Wade's bail at $85,000.

Wade is due back in court on Friday, Aug. 23.