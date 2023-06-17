Woman found dead in Milwaukee alley, family wants answers

article

A Milwaukee family is searching for answers nearly two weeks after their loved one was found dead in an alley on the city's south side on June 5.

Elizabeth Rocha, 33, was found near 12th and Washington in Walker's Point. Family said not enough is being done to figure out what led to her death.

"She was crying hysterical, and she finally muscled up the energy to say, ‘She’s gone, Lisa’s gone,' and I immediately just turned to the left off the freeway and threw my phone and just started crying," said Reggie Leslie, recounting a phone call from his mother. He and Rocha had two daughters together.

"Even though I knew it was, like, true that she was gone, I felt like I still needed the confirmation from him," said Nichelle Currie, Rocha's best friend of 20 years.

Leslie and Currie said the heartbreak continued with another death in the family – this time, Rocha's father.

Milwaukee death investigation; 12th and Washington

"He went to sleep upset and never woke back up," Currie said.

Police said Rocha's cause of death is still under investigation, offering no other updates. It's not sitting well with friends and family.

"She was robbed of her life. There’s something that needs to be done," said Currie. "If this was their loved one or their family member, they would want the same help."

Now, loved ones are asking if anyone saw something early the morning of her death to speak up and tell police. The family just wants a little bit of closure.

"No matter what, how bad things would get. I always had her," Leslie said.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser has raised more than $5,000 for the family to help with funeral expenses for Rocha and her father.