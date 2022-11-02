Milwaukee woman critically missing, last seen near 13th and Cleveland

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a critical missing woman. Brielle Ortiz, 22, was last seen on Nov. 1 near 13th and Cleveland.

She is described as 5'02" tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, unknown clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.