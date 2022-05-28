Milwaukee woman critically missing, last seen near 29th and National

article

Milwaukee police have asked for the public's help locating critically missing 39-year-old Jennifer Rivera-Suliveres – last seen around 2 a.m. Saturday, May 28 near 29th and National.

Rivera-Suliveres is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 174 pounds with a light complexion, heavy build, brown eyes and straight, brown, medium-length hair. She was last seen wearing a gray nightgown.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.