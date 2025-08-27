Milwaukee woman faces child abuse charges after claiming stepfather threw baby

The Brief Prosecutors dismissed abuse allegations against Shakira Walters’ stepfather, citing lack of evidence. Walters is now charged with abusing her two younger brothers, ages 8 and 10. She is out on bond and scheduled to go to trial in January.



A Milwaukee woman who claimed her stepfather threw her baby from a balcony is now facing child abuse charges herself.

What we know:

In March, 25-year-old Shakira Walters told police her stepfather abused her baby. On Tuesday, Aug. 26, prosecutors dropped those allegations against him, citing a lack of evidence and questions about Walters’ credibility.

Shakira Walters

Now, Walters is now accused of abusing her younger brothers while their father was in jail.

The March incident began with a shocking claim: that Walters’ stepfather threw her 1-year-old daughter from a second-story balcony.

Months later, her story is unraveling.

What they're saying:

Janessa Rivers spoke out on behalf of her brother, Jaimann Eiland, who was convicted Tuesday of battery and disorderly conduct stemming from that same incident.

"From day one we knew my brother was innocent," she said.

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Hasle said contradictions in Walters’ account from multiple witnesses, including family members, led to the child abuse charge against Eiland being dropped.

Jaimann Eiland

"Multiple other witnesses including her own family members present a contradiction to her account," he said.

Walters is currently facing two counts of child abuse. A criminal complaint alleges she used an object shaped like a whip to hit her brothers, ages 8 and 10. Both boys were taken to Children’s Wisconsin with visible marks.

"I feel like the system failed us because they put her right back into the home where the children were and they fear for their life," Rivers said. "Even to this day they are traumatized."

Dig deeper:

According to the complaint, Walters admitted to striking one of the boys with a belt after one cracked an egg in his hair.

Rivers said the issue goes deeper.

"Justice to be served for my nephews, justice to be served for my brother, because they were all victimized by her malicious intent," she said.

Walters is currently out on a signature bond and is scheduled to go to trial in January.