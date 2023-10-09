Milwaukee woman accused; punching teacher, security officer

article

A 24-year-old Milwaukee woman faces two counts of battery to a school district officer for an incident that unfolded at MATC downtown Milwaukee on Oct. 3. The accused is Dominique Alexander.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to a battery complaint at MATC downtown on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 3. They spoke with the victim who indicated she was on her way to meet another teacher when she saw a woman who had a child with her. The victim said the child approached her and asked about a "pink cake," which turned out to be something on display. The complaint says the victim "told the child that the 'cake' was plastic and that the child made a sad face." The victim said she, the woman, the child and another employee when to meet the teacher she had set out to talk to.

After the meeting, the victim told police she "asked the child if she wanted a cookie that she had in her office if the child's mom said yes," the complaint says. They went back to the victim's office when she opened a drawer where the cookies were. The child apparently reached for a rice krispie treat and the victim instead offered a sucker. The complaint says that is when "the female began to punch (the victim) with a closed fist to the left side of her face." The victim told police "she fell to the ground and that her glasses flew off of her face. (The victim) said that while she was on the floor, the female who was attacking her took her shoe off and threw it at her. (The victim) said that she had never touched the child or did anything to trigger the female to attack her," the complaint says.

When police later asked the defendant, Alexander, what happened, she said "the woman hit her child and was being evil, so Alexander hit the woman," the complaint says.

According to the complaint, as officers were going to take Alexander into custody, "she went to a phone that was in the conference room to make a call. Alexander picked up the receiver, and an MATC security officer, in full uniform, went to take the phone from Alexander. Alexander then proceeded to strike (the officer) in the head and then kick at him until officers separated them."

Investigating officers later learned Alexander had a parole violation warrant out for her arrest.

Alexander was in court on Saturday, Oct. 7. The court ordered a competency examination -- which needs to be returned by Oct. 30.