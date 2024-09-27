Milwaukee woman accused of pointing firearm at neighbor, firing shot

article

The Brief A Milwaukee woman, allegedly bothered by noise coming from a neighbor's apartment, is accused of pointing a firearm at that neighbor. Ebony Jordan faces two criminal counts in this case. Officers located a bullet strike in the building, a spent 9mm brass casing, and later, the weapon involved.



A 31-year-old Milwaukee woman is accused of pointing a firearm at a neighbor – and firing a shot inside an apartment building where there were children nearby. The accused is Ebony Jordan – and she faces the following criminal counts:

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon (pointing)

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a residence near 16th and Fond du Lac on Tuesday evening, Sept. 24 for a "subject with weapon" complaint.

Officers spoke with a neighbor of the defendant who indicated Jordan "came to (the neighbor's) door armed with a firearm. The defendant was complaining about noise (the neighbor) was making, and a loud argument ensued. During that argument, the defendant pointed the firearm at (the neighbor) multiple times," the complaint says. The neighbor told police she tried to close the door to her apartment but Jordan "tried to prevent her from closing the door." Eventually, she got the door closed -- and as she was walking away from her closed door, the neighbor "quickly heard a gunshot," the complaint says. The court document indicates the neighbor's three children were inside the apartment.

The complaint says officers located a bullet strike to interior walls in the apartment building near where the argument took place. "Next to the bullet strike were numerous indentations, and what appeared to be gun powder burn marks," the complaint says. Officers also located one spent 9mm brass casing marked "GFL 9mm Luger."

Officers knocked on the door of the defendant. Initially, there was no response. But the complaint says eventually, she came to the door. Jordan was arrested. The complaint says Jordan gave verbal consent for the officers to go into the apartment to retrieve the firearm that was used. They located the weapon and there "was a live round in the chamber of that firearm. That live round was marked 'GFL 9mm Luger," the complaint says.

Online court records indicate Jordan made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, Sept. 27.