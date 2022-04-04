Milwaukee woman accused; fatal shooting of brother at 30th and Roosevelt

article

A 61-year-old Milwaukee woman is accused of fatally shooting her own brother inside a residence near 30th and Roosevelt on Monday, March 28. The accused is Stephanie King – and she faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree reckless homicide

Possession of a firearm by a felon

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police officers responded to a shooting complaint near 30th and Roosevelt on Thursday evening, March 28. An officer knocked on the door of a residence and a woman identified as King answered the door. The complaint says she asked the officer, "Did you call the ambulance?" -- and stated, "This man shot himself."

The officer walked into the residence and saw the victim half on a chair and half on a footstool. The officer "observed a firearm approximately one inch away from the victim's right hand, with the barrel pointed towards his abdomen," the complaint says. The victim later died from his injuries. He has since been identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as 66-year-old Michael King, Stephanie's brother.

A detective interviewed King about what happened. She said "the victim was arguing with her and grabbed her jaw, that they fought over the gun and it went off. The defendant then stated that the victim wasn't dead, he was faking, because the gun was loaded with blanks," the complaint says.

Another person who lived with the victim told police King and the victim "were his brother and sister," the complaint says. This person went on to say he "heard an argument between the defendant and victim who were in the living room. (The person) stated that a short time after the argument started he heard five gunshots in rapid succession. (The person) stated that he knew his brother owned a gun, so he stayed in his room until the police arrived," the complaint says.

King was expected to make her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Monday, April 4.