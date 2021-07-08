Silver Alert: Milwaukee woman missing, last seen exiting I-894

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 69-year-old Mary Carlson. She was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, and a statewide Silver Alert was issued around 2:20 p.m.

She is operating a 2016 orange Hyundai Tucson and was last seen exiting I-894 at S. 27th Street.

Carlson is described as 5’3" tall, 157 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes, and unknown clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7:00 a.m. -4:00 a.m. at 414- 935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from 4:00 a.m. -7:00 a.m. at 414-935-7360.