Missing Milwaukee woman found safe

article

The Milwaukee Police Department says a critical missing woman has been found safe. There was concern after 22-year-old Kiara Perez-Rivera was last seen at approximately 5:17 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31 near 25th and Highland.

Again, she has been located and is safe.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 or Milwaukee Police Department District Three at 414-935-7232.