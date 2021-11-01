Expand / Collapse search

Missing Milwaukee woman found safe

Kiara Perez-Rivera

The Milwaukee Police Department says a critical missing woman has been found safe. There was concern after 22-year-old Kiara Perez-Rivera was last seen at approximately 5:17 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31 near 25th and Highland. 

Again, she has been located and is safe.   

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 or Milwaukee Police Department District Three at 414-935-7232.

