Missing Milwaukee woman found safe
article
The Milwaukee Police Department says a critical missing woman has been found safe. There was concern after 22-year-old Kiara Perez-Rivera was last seen at approximately 5:17 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31 near 25th and Highland.
Again, she has been located and is safe.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 or Milwaukee Police Department District Three at 414-935-7232.
Advertisement