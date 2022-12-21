Milwaukee winter storm preparations; officials urge caution

With a winter storm watch in effect and snow and gusting winds in play, City of Milwaukee officials are urging caution by anyone who has to venture out and about over the next couple of days.

City officials, including Mayor Cavalier Johnson and officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department and Milwaukee Police Department, joined on Wednesday, Dec. 21 officials from the Office of Emergency Management, the Milwaukee Health Department, and We Energies – to talk about the hazards ahead and how to prepare for them.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related links

Emergency Shelter Help

Dial 211 or 1-877-947-2211

https://211wisconsin.communityos.org/providers

To Report Someone Who Needs Help, you are invited to visit outreach@milwaukeecountywi.gov

This is a developing story.