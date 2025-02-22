Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market highlights African American foods

The Brief Traditional African American foods were on full display at a farmers' market in Milwaukee on Saturday. The soul food highlighted Black history. In addition to the fresh food for sale, a chef also prepared traditional dishes.



It's a cultural experience for the taste buds at an event highlighting traditional African American foods, one bite at a time.

History through food

What they're saying:

"We are celebrating the culinary traditions of African Americans in this country," said Venice Williams. "The incredible foods we have created, that have become staples not just in our families, but throughout the Americas."

Those foods are both savory and sweet.

Food for sale at the Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market

"Collard greens, candied yams, peach cobbler," Williams added, naming just a few foods that vendors are serving up at the Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The soul food isn’t just Black history, it’s part of American history.

"Foods that came from scraps, foods that came from those things that were unwanted by those who enslaved us," Williams said.

Cooking some food

What they're saying:

Chef Fatema Dunomes couldn’t wait to fill bowls with her chicken wings, covered in homemade sauce.

"These are the sweet and spicy wings, my signature sauce," Chef Dunomes said. "I hope they feel different. I hope they expand their pallet."

Cooking up some tasty food

Trying the food

What they're saying:

That’s also Kateri Kuhn’s goal.

"I’m slowly making my way through, getting samples, trying to figure out is like something I’m going to enjoy, but also learning about what other people enjoy too," Kuhn said.

The Wauwatosa native is happy the market focused on African American culinary traditions.

A vendor at the Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market

"I think it’s really important," Kuhn added.

"We take nothing for granted, and we want to celebrate who we are through our food traditions," Williams added.

Nearly every stop provided a heaping helping of history.

"Food can always bring us together, nourish us and build bridges," Williams said.