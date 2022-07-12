Milwaukee Wilson Park homicide, man jailed

A Milwaukee man, 48, is jailed after a fight in a Milwaukee park led to homicide.

The incident happened early Sunday morning, July 10 at Wilson Park.

Sheriff's officials said an argument led to a physical fight.

The victim, 60, was knocked unconscious. He later died at the hospital.

The man taken into custody has not been charged so FOX6 News is not naming him at this time.