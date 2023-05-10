Milwaukee 'Wild 100s' gang crackdown, 30 alleged members indicted

article

Thirty people alleged to be members of Milwaukee's "Wild 100s" gang, the "Shark Gang" or "SNG" were indicted Wednesday, May 10 in a 43-count federal indictment with charges including mail fraud, murder for hire, firearm sales/possession and drugs.

Many were arrested Wednesday morning in law enforcement operations across Milwaukee, Houston and elsewhere.

Prosecutors allege a conspiracy to defraud the Department of Labor through the submission of false and fraudulent applications for benefits under programs such as the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program and other unemployment insurance programs. Prosecutors say the accused wrongfully obtained millions of federal dollars through their fraudulent activities and used the funds to purchase, among other things, firearms, controlled substances, jewelry and vacations and to solicit murder for hire.

There are also allegations of "substantive mail fraud offenses" relating to specific mailings of debit cards related to the fraudulent applications.

There are also accusations of murder for hire, with prosecutors saying that between March 15, 2021, and April 5, 2021, Ronnell Bowman and Ronnie Jackson arranged the murder of a victim in exchange for the payment of money. Prosecutors say on April 5, 2021, they fatally shot the victim, prosecutors say.

Prosecutors say 15 of the defendants were involved in the possession and selling of firearms.