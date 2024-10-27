Milwaukee weekend shootings; Victims' ages range from 12 to 49

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating three fatal shootings from the weekend. The victims of those shootings range in age from 12 to 49.



It was a violent weekend in Milwaukee. One of the victims was just 12 years old – and family members identified a 17-year-old shot and killed as Monte Edmond. A vigil was held for him on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Heartbreak and loss filled the air on N. 18th Street on Sunday. Family, friends and classmates gathered to remember Edmond. His mom said Edmond was shot and killed near 18th and Capitol on Saturday.

"The gun violence is ridiculous," said Shonie, Edmond's mom. "My son was amazing. He had a great personality, he touched everyone that was around him."

Monte Edmonds

Milwaukee police say around 4:40 p.m. Saturday, Edmond was shot and killed. A 20-year-old was arrested.

"He was meant to do great things and he should not have been gone at 17," Shonie said.

The support was comforting. But family members say the teen gun violence needs to stop.

"My message to the young people is – be more self-aware, critically think and do not do nothing that you’ll regret," Shonie said.

Earlier Saturday afternoon, police say a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed near 48th and Center. Police say a 15-year-old was arrested in this case.

Fatal shooting near 48th and Center, Milwaukee

Both shootings remain under investigation.

"Just do better. There is more to life," Shonie said.

Also this weekend, a 49-year-old was shot and killed near 14th and Atkinson. A 26-year-old was arrested.

Police urge anyone with information on any of these cases to call them.