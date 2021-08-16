Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee weekend of violence: 17 people shot, 3 fatally

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

More than a dozen shot during violent weekend in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - With a fatal shooting on Monday afternoon, Aug. 16, a staggering number of people have been shot in Milwaukee since Friday. The number stands at 17.

Three of the 17 people shot were killed – including a man outside a nightclub near 46th and Fond du Lac. A 45-year-old man was shot there early Sunday morning following an argument. It is the second fatal shooting outside Mr. J's Lounge since December.

"This is something that was preventable," said Lori Banks, who lives nearby.

Banks, along with other neighbors, have tried to have the lounge shut down. In December, 32-year-old photographer Robb Smith was shot and killed there. 

Emails left for the business owner went unreturned. The city suspended its license for 30 days. But Banks said the problems continue.

"It is unnecessary, it is unfortunate, I’m not sure what’s coming and going on with our society, but we don’t need that over here," Banks said. 

Since Friday morning, when a 31-year-old man was shot and wounded near North and Holton, ten people were shot and wounded Saturday. On Sunday, three more people were shot – including the fatal shooting. Through Monday morning, two more people were shot, including a homicide near 28th and National. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"I worry about the families of those victims. I worry about my own family, with the trauma that my children are going through – and I know they’re going through trauma because multiple times we have had to hit the floor when we’ve heard gunshots out here," Banks said.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet released the name of the man shot and killed near 46th and Fond du Lac. 

Emails left for Milwaukee District 6 Alderman Khalif Rainey went unreturned. 

