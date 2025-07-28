Milwaukee weekend gun violence; police chief says it's "shocking"

The Brief Gun violence in Milwaukee was problematic over the weekend. On Sunday alone, there were at least nine people shot in separate shooting incidents. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said, "Seeing these incidents should be, and I’m glad it is, shocking to the conscience."



Milwaukee police have two teenagers in custody in connection with the death of another teen over the weekend. It was one of several weekend shootings police are now investigating.

Weekend violence in Milwaukee

What we know:

On Sunday, July 28, at least nine people were shot in separate shootings. The gun violence is a clear problem.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman is weighing in and discussing upcoming changes to hopefully improve safety in the city.

What they're saying:

"Seeing these incidents should be, and I’m glad it is, shocking to the conscience. We should never be OK with any incident, whether it’s downtown or city-wide, and say this is acceptable," Norman said. "We are quick to use firearms in the most inappropriate circumstances for any particular type of disagreements or frustrations."

The chief noted guns are often in the hands of young people.

"I was playing with toys at 13, not actual firearms," Norman said.

One shooting Sunday night left a 16-year-old dead and two other teens wounded. Neighbors are now wondering this…

"Are our children safe? That’s all I want to know," said Larry Evans, a concerned neighbor.

City of Milwaukee data on crime

By the numbers:

New city data shows over the past month, there have been at least 20 homicides in Milwaukee.

Homicides are up compared to this time in 2024, but are down from the same point in 2023. The data also shows overall violent crime is down.

"We’re trending in a lot of great direction in regards to some of the violent crime in our city," Norman said.

Gun violence downtown

Dig deeper:

Over the weekend, police responded to two separate late-night shootings on Water Street in downtown Milwaukee.

"Should people be going to downtown Milwaukee, should they be going to Water Street on Friday night, on Saturday night right now?" asked FOX6's Aaron Maybin.

"Absolutely. Our downtown is still a safe place," the chief replied. "There’s no lack of effort on our part. We will continue to lean in. We will continue to put more resources there."

"What can the community being doing right now to help with the violent crime we’re seeing?" Maybin asked.

"I will say this much. Check on your children. No child should be in your home with a firearm," Norman answered.

FOX6 News pressed Chief Norman on what those resources will look like on Water Street. He said people will see more officers and not just on the weekend.