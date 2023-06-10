Milwaukee 'We Got This' Garden gets kids' hands dirty

Instead of getting into trouble, some Milwaukee kids said they'd rather get into the dirt and get paid for it.

"You can enact change just by your existence in a space and how you impact a space," said Alex Bruzan, a school administrator.

Life lessons are blooming inside the "We Got This" Garden at the corner of 9th and Ring.

"I planted all those boxes over there," said Mauri Ambrose. "Those two. I planted most of these."

Ambrose was one of the dozens of teens helping in the garden on Saturday morning, June 10. The teens learn responsibility and the power of giving back.

Milwaukee 'We Got This' Garden

"We just went around, cleaning the block, getting all the trash up," Ambrose said.

"We Got This" offers education and mentorship for Milwaukee’s youth. June 10 was the first Saturday Summer Program of the season.

"Over 30 kids came out here," said Bruzan.

Bruzan said the kids that come are mostly from Milwaukee’s northside. They plant, pull weeds and push powerful connections.

"I’m a school administrator," said Bruzan. "Any time you can get kids doing something positive and productive that they can do with their hands, I just feel that makes a big difference."

At the end of their day, the young people get $20 each.

"It’s fun," said Ambrose. "We work hard for it."

"As a young man in a neighborhood like this, it’s just, a life-changing experience, and I enjoyed coming here," said Eric Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald comes back every summer.

"I’ve learned how different vegetables grow. Strawberries start out white," Fitzgerald said. "I love how they just teach us the different ways stuff can grow."

The plants are growing, and so are the boys are girls who spend time making a difference on the block.

The Saturday Summer Program ends on Aug. 26.