Milwaukee Water Works: 10,000 lead service lines replaced

Officials with Milwaukee Water Works (MWW) announced on Tuesday, May 13, its crews have replaced 10,000 lead service lines in the city.

What we know:

A news conference was held Monday morning to make the milestone in the city's ongoing efforts to protect public health and ensure safe drinking water for all residents.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson was joined by Department of Public Works Commissioner Jerrel Kruschke and Milwaukee Water Works Superintendent Patrick Pauly during the news conference. They highlighted the importance of this work and the City’s commitment to reducing lead exposure.

What they're saying:

"Our goal is ensuring that no child in Milwaukee is at risk of lead exposure through drinking water," said Mayor Johnson. "So thanks to investments from the federal government, thanks to investments from the local government as well, and so many dedicated staff members and contractors, Milwaukee is making some really significant progress to reduce that risk."

"I'm here to emphasize the waterworks commitment to protecting and maintaining the water system for current and future generations. This lead service line replacement program is an example of us honoring that commitment," Pauly said.

Fifteen Milwaukee neighborhoods were selected this year for prioritization in the lead service line replacement program. More neighborhoods have already been selected for 2026, and this will continue until 2037.