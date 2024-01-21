Expand / Collapse search

Water main break, 14th and Kilbourn near Marquette University

Milwaukee
Scene at 14th and Kilbourn

MILWAUKEE - A broken water main caused some minor street flooding near Marquette University on Sunday, Jan. 21.

It happened near 14th and Kilbourn.

When FOX6 arrived at the location around noon, Marquette University Police and Milwaukee DPW crews were on scene.

Water pouring onto the street.

FOX6 reached out to Marquette University Police and Milwaukee DPW and have not heard back.

