Milwaukee Water Drop Alert issued; MMSD says use less water

Severe weather and heavy rains are in the forecast in southeast Wisconsin. Now, the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) has issued a Water Drop Alert.

A news release says every drop counts when it comes to reducing the risk of basement backups and sewer overflows. MMSD officials are urging everyone to use less water until you're notified the Water Drop Alert has ended. They suggest the following:

Hold off on washing dishes

Do the laundry tomorrow

Take a shorter shower

You can sign up for Water Drop Alerts. Simply text WATERDROP to 414-296-4422. When a Water Drop Alert is issued, MMSD will send a text alert as well as share it on our social media, and post the alert on mmsd.com.

