Milwaukee Washington Park arrest; male battery suspect goes into pond

A man was taken into custody at Washington Park in Milwaukee on Monday, July 29.

The MCSO said deputies were dispatched to Washington Park shortly after 6 p.m. for a reported battery.

When deputies arrived, the male suspect fled on foot and hid himself in the park pond, swimming to the island, before ceasing communication with authorities.

Officials said he then hid himself in reeds before deputies discovered his new location.

Washington Park pond scene

At about 9:21 p.m., the man surrendered without further incident, climbed into one of the boats with MCSO and MPD members, and after declining medical attention, was taken into custody.

The investigation into the initial alleged crime is ongoing.