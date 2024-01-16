Milwaukee warming shelters, health leaders say help is available

Health officials want the public to know there is help available for people experiencing homelessness on these cold days.

This week's dangerously cold temperatures can be life-threatening, which is why health officials say to check in on your family and neighbors this week, especially the elderly and people with medical conditions.

After last week’s snow storm, thousands of people lost power and the bitter temperatures and wind chill have continued.

The Milwaukee Health Department wants you to know there are warming shelters across the county, including places like Repairers of the Breach.

Executive director James West said they haven't closed since Saturday night, seeing a 35% increase in people coming to the shelter.

West said they've extended their hours and are seeing a lot of new faces, especially women.

"I’ve seen people who have tried to layer themselves with garbage bags under their clothing with layers," West said. "That weather is dangerous and we’re asking people, don’t try to weather the storm."

It comes as the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating three possible hypothermia deaths from the weekend, all involving people who were homeless.

Officials say individuals in need of public space to stay warm overnight can visit one of the following warming shelters in Milwaukee:

Warming shelter locations

Guest House Milwaukee (men only) 1216 N. 13th Street Walk-ins only, 7-10 p.m. intake, can stay from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

1216 N. 13th Street

Walk-ins only, 7-10 p.m. intake, can stay from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

St. Ben’s (men and women) 930 W. State Street Walk-ins only, 8-10 p.m. intake, can stay from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

930 W. State Street

Walk-ins only, 8-10 p.m. intake, can stay from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Repairers of the Breach (men and women) 1335 W. Vilet Street Walk-ins only, 8 p.m.-10 p.m. intake, can stay from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

1335 W. Vilet Street

Walk-ins only, 8 p.m.-10 p.m. intake, can stay from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Tippecanoe Presbyterian Church (men and women) 125 W Saveland Ave., Milwaukee Call 2-1-1 for entry, can stay from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.

125 W Saveland Ave., Milwaukee

Call 2-1-1 for entry, can stay from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Milwaukee County Hillview (men and women) 1615 S. 22nd Street Walk-ins only, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

1615 S. 22nd Street

Walk-ins only, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Milwaukee Rescue Mission (men and women) 830 N 19th St., Milwaukee Walk-ins welcome, open daily on days when the temperature falls 32 degrees or below

830 N 19th St., Milwaukee

Walk-ins welcome, open daily on days when the temperature falls 32 degrees or below

Individuals in need of public space to stay warm during the day can visit 211’s list of locations.

For more information on warming safety in Milwaukee, check out the health department's resources guide.