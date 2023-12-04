Milwaukee warming shelter sites; 211 hotline use encouraged
MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee plans to have warming shelter sites open by Monday, Dec. 4 and potentially close them by March 31, 2024.
Anyone in need of services at warming shelters (locations below) is urged to call 211 to get up-to-date information.
"As we approach winter, we must remember that cold temperatures can quickly become dangerous, dangerous situations, especially for unhoused people here in our community," said Mayor Johnson.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Warming shelter locations
- Milwaukee County’s Hillview, 1615 S. 22nd Street
- Greater Galilee Baptist Church, 2432 N. Teutonia Avenue
- Guest House Milwaukee, 1216 N. 13th Street
- St. Ben’s, 930 W. State Street (if temperature is 25°F that evening)
- Repairer’s of the Breach, 1335 W. Vliet Street
- Milwaukee Rescue Mission, 830 N. 19th Street
Meanwhile, if members of the community see somebody they feel concerned about, they can contact street outreach teams at outreach@milwaukeecountywi.gov. Outreach is also proactively conducted Monday through Friday -- both during the day and overnight hours.