Milwaukee warming shelter sites; 211 hotline use encouraged

The City of Milwaukee plans to have warming shelter sites open by Monday, Dec. 4 and potentially close them by March 31, 2024.

Anyone in need of services at warming shelters (locations below) is urged to call 211 to get up-to-date information.

"As we approach winter, we must remember that cold temperatures can quickly become dangerous, dangerous situations, especially for unhoused people here in our community," said Mayor Johnson.

Warming shelter locations

Meanwhile, if members of the community see somebody they feel concerned about, they can contact street outreach teams at outreach@milwaukeecountywi.gov. Outreach is also proactively conducted Monday through Friday -- both during the day and overnight hours.