Milwaukee warming centers, 211 hotline use encouraged

article

As the temperature drops, the need for a warm place rises – but what if you or someone you know is sleeping in the cold? There are options, but those options are not advertised like they were in years past.

Raynard Malaine often finds warmth at Milwaukee's Repairers of the Breach. It's a place he calls home.

"I really look forward to coming here. Staying here, getting out of the cold," Malaine said. "It’s a safe environment where you can come to stay warm."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

According to the Milwaukee Continuum of Care, two places are designated as a warming center: Repairers of the Breach and St. Benedict's.

"Now we’re open up – all three floors of our building," said James West, executive director of Repairers of the Breach.

Repairers of the Breach

West said Repairers of the Breach hit a record number of people already; cold temperatures hit before warming centers were open.

"This is just the beginning," West said. "We had a record of 63 people – we’ve never had that many in the warming room before."

"Come out and join us," said Malaine. "We’re family."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The Milwaukee Continuum of Care's grant compliance manager told FOX6 News it isn't advertising four other warming shelter locations because the hope is more people will use the 211 hotline – a referral number for anyone looking to access a warming shelter. The organization said doing so also helps with safety, so people do not show up announced with the potential to spread COVID-19 and the flu.

If you're looking for a place to stay warm, you can also get an in-person assessment at both downtown locations – but St. Benedict's is not yet staffed. In a statement sent Monday, Dec. 5, Milwaukee Continuum of Care said:

"People who are sleeping outdoors and who want to come inside can come to an in-reach site for an assessment: The Coordinated Entry team is at Repairers of the Breach from 9-11 a.m., Monday-Friday and St. Ben's from 1-3 p.m., Monday-Friday, except for holidays."