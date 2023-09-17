Milwaukee Walk to End Alzheimer's raises $800K+

Milwaukee's Walk to End Alzheimer's on Sunday, Sept. 17 raised more than $800,000 to fund research and services in Milwaukee County and surrounding areas.

The Walk to End Alzheimer's has been taking place in Milwaukee County for 30 years. All funds raised support the Alzheimer's Association.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's. That's why, rain or shine people came out to the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Milwaukee.

"It’s really cool to see all the different people and the reasons why they walk," said Jennifer Sodo.

Patricia Sapwell said she lost a friend of 61 years to the disease.

"Very hard because we didn’t even know she had it," said Sapwell. "That’s the thing about Alzheimer’s. You don’t know you have it unless you have a test done."

At the walk, they held flowers: Blue representing someone living with Alzheimer’s, purple representing those who have lost someone to the disease, yellow in support of a person currently battling Alzheimer's and orange for all who support the cause and vision of a world without the disease.

"Just seeing that you’re not alone as you’re struggling is key," said Sodo.

Sapwell said she wants anyone impacted by Alzheimer’s to not feel alone.

"Get the test," said Sapwell. "Get support, and give lots of love."

For more information on the event, go to The Walk to End Alzheimer's page.

