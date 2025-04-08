Milwaukee Walgreens armed robbery; 2 brothers arrested in inside job

The Brief Two brothers are accused of stealing an estimated $11,000 from a Walgreens in Milwaukee. The brothers are identified as 23-year-old Zyren Stewart and 30-year-old Xavier Stewart. Both are charged with theft regarding the incident that happened at the Walgreens on North 76th, near Mill Road on March 23.



Brothers in blood and crime, two Milwaukee men are accused of stealing an estimated $11,000 from a Walgreens in Milwaukee.

The brothers in this case are identified as 23-year-old Zyren Stewart and 30-year-old Xavier Stewart. Both are charged with theft regarding the incident that happened at the Walgreens on North 76th, near Mill Road.

What we know:

It happened on Sunday, March 23, just before 8 p.m.

The younger brother, Zyren Stewart, reported he was closing the Walgreens location when an unknown man walked up behind him, pointed a gun at the back of his head and demanded to be taken to the safe.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

He gave officers a vague suspect description, adding he heard a Hispanic accent. He estimated the suspect put $7,500 in his bag.

According to the criminal complaint, a search of the Milwaukee Police Department’s database showed that he had been a witness to robberies in 2020 and 2018.

Dig deeper:

Through surveillance videos, officers were able to link a vehicle to his older brother, Xavier, who was out on extended supervision.

Walgreens management told detectives Zyren Stewart's behavior inside the store was unusual and that he kept out large amounts of money against store policy.

In total, $11,000 was stolen and Zyren Stewart admitted it was his idea to steal the money and that he gave his brother the code to hide in the bathroom.

Police also found weapons linked to both suspects.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What's next:

Bond for Zyren Stewart was set at $10,000 cash, while Xavier Stewart is currently in custody at the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility, awaiting to be transferred to the Milwaukee County Jail.

Zyren Stewart is due back in court next week.