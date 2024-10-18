Expand / Collapse search

JD Vance Wisconsin visit; will deliver remarks in Waukesha Sunday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 18, 2024 12:21pm CDT
JD Vance
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

JD Vance campaign rally in Kenosha

WAUKESHA, Wis. - US Senator and Republican Vice Presidential Nominee JD Vance will visit Waukesha on Sunday, Oct. 20.

He is scheduled to deliver remarks at Stein’s Aero at 5 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m.

Vance was last in battleground Wisconsin on Sept. 17 when he campaigned in Eau Claire.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related

Election 2024: New poll shows where Trump, Harris stand in 7 battleground states
article

Election 2024: New poll shows where Trump, Harris stand in 7 battleground states

A new Wall Street Journal poll has found little separation between former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in seven battleground states, prompting a Democratic pollster to say that the 2024 election "really could not be closer." 

Former President Donald Trump was last in Wisconsin on Oct. 6 when he campaigned in Juneau.

Vice President Kamala Harris recently visited Milwaukee, La Crosse, and Green Bay on Thursday, Oct. 17. Gov. Tim Walz also visited Eau Claire and Green Bay last Monday, Oct. 14.