JD Vance Wisconsin visit; will deliver remarks in Waukesha Sunday

article

The Brief US Senator JD Vance will campaign in Waukesha on Sunday, Oct. 20. He is scheduled to deliver remarks at Stein's Aircraft Services at 5 p.m.



US Senator and Republican Vice Presidential Nominee JD Vance will visit Waukesha on Sunday, Oct. 20.

He is scheduled to deliver remarks at Stein’s Aero at 5 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m.

Vance was last in battleground Wisconsin on Sept. 17 when he campaigned in Eau Claire.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

Former President Donald Trump was last in Wisconsin on Oct. 6 when he campaigned in Juneau.

Vice President Kamala Harris recently visited Milwaukee, La Crosse, and Green Bay on Thursday, Oct. 17. Gov. Tim Walz also visited Eau Claire and Green Bay last Monday, Oct. 14.