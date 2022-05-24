Milwaukee violence prevention community meeting held

Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention called on the community Tuesday night, May 24, to bring change.

A public meeting was packed as officials sought input on how to promote peace. People brainstormed ways to bring change in Milwaukee where there has been a surge in violence.

Milwaukee police data shows 85 homicides thus far in 2022 as of Tuesday – up more than 40% since 2020. The Office of Violence Prevention said there has also been an uptick in reckless driving and non-fatal shootings.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Dozens came out for the meeting, from different organizations and neighborhoods, talking about ways to bring change. They said there isn't just one answer to the complex issue.

"My community is in dire straights, and so we can’t sit back and watch anymore. Our community is dying," said Earl Ingram with Voices of the Elders. "My generation is on the other side of things, but we have a responsibility to make sure that these young people have a fair shot at life like we did."

Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention holds community meeting

Advertisement

The Office of Violence Prevention wrote down community comments, the city department saying it is just a small part of the overall picture.



While there were several community leaders in the room for Tuesday's meeting, FOX6 News did not see a reprenstative from the Milwaukee Police Department.