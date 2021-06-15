'Warzone-like' Milwaukee: National Guard wanted by lawmaker

A Wisconsin lawmaker wants the National Guard called to Milwaukee, saying residents deserve better than to live in what he calls a "warzone-like setting."

Wisconsin law gives the governor the power to activate the National Guard in cases of war, insurrection, riot, terrorism or resistance to the execution of the laws. Also, in the event of a natural disaster or public health emergency, which Gov. Tony Evers has used this past year.

2021 is outpacing a deadly 2020 in Milwaukee. This year, the city has suffered 76 homicides and 372 non-fatal shootings compared to 72 homicides and 213 non-fatal shootings at the same time last year.

"Providing public safety is one of the fundamental responsibilities of government. The local elected officials in Milwaukee are failing to live up to this obligation which is why I am calling on Governor Evers to activate the Wisconsin National Guard to help restore safety in Milwaukee neighborhoods," said Rep. Sanfelippo.

Gov. Evers, while visiting Milwaukee, did not seem interested – saying the National Guard has been busy fighting the pandemic.

"I reject the idea that somehow we can replace mental health services and violence protection services, and all the other things that deal with the cause of that, we just ignore that and bring in the National Guard," said Gov. Evers. "It doesn’t make sense to me, I’m sorry."

The governor did call on the National Guard to protect Milwaukee and Kenosha in 2020 amid violent protests. Now, Gov. Evers calls on the legislature to approve additional money for violence prevention.

"The Guard is very, very busy. We respond when people ask us to do that," said Gov. Evers. "It’s not the state’s job to force the National Guard into a situation. But there are other alternatives here than that."

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett urges Rep. Sanfelippo to approve more money for Milwaukee.

"That what he does is he helps the city by getting additional resources so that we can maintain our policing strength, and we can put money into violence prevention efforts. That would be incredibly helpful," Barrett said. "I am asking him for his help, to help us get an increase in shared revenue so that we can maintain the current strength of the Milwaukee Police Department. That’s my specific and direct ask."

FOX6 News met with some Milwaukee residents who said it is important to focus on families.

"I think we would be reaching more people that way, if we work with families, instead of individuals, because, you know, it starts at home," said resident Greta Davis.

"Just to have my mother and my father, you know, it really helped me in life, to be a good person, not to want to hurt anybody," resident Anthony Thomas said. "I just don’t understand. I think if we concentrate more and focus on the families, I think some of this violence and these things going on would diminish."

FOX6 spoke with Rep. Sanfelippo as he worked Tuesday. He said he did not have time for an on-camera interview, but in his statement said the local elected officials are failing to live up to the obligation of public safety.

