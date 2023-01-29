Milwaukee rally for Tyre Nichols; groups march from Red Arrow Park

Groups rallied in downtown Milwaukee on Sunday, Jan. 29 to remember and honor Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died after a videotaped beating by Memphis police.

Video showing Memphis police pummeling Nichols was released on Friday. It left unanswered questions about the traffic stop – and about other law enforcement officers who stood by as Nichols lay motionless on the pavement.

Five Memphis Police Department officers, who are also Black, have been fired and charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in Nichols’ death three days after the arrest.

"We at the Milwaukee Alliance, we stand in full solidarity with the family and friends of Tyre Nichols and all victims of police violence," said Alan Chavoya, Outreach Chair, Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression. "By being out here today, you're showing that you want to keep Tyre Nichols' name and all the names of those who have been killed by the police; you want to keep those names alive."

The groups that took part in Sunday's Milwaukee rally included:

Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression

Justice for Brieon Green Coalition

Students for Democratic Society (SDS) at UWM

Reproductive Action Justice - Milwaukee (RJA-M)

Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO)

Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) - Milwaukee

The groups department Red Arrow Park for a march in the streets of Milwaukee.

Statements from officials

Wisconsin officials and organizations shared statements after the release of the Tyre Nichols body camera videos on Friday. They are as follows:

Gov. Tony Evers (D-Wisconsin)

"My heart breaks tonight for Tyre Nichols, his loved ones, Memphis, and communities across our country who are grieving, re-traumatized, fearful, and exhausted.

"He should still be with us today."

Milwaukee Bucks

"We are outraged by the deadly beating that Tyre Nichols received from five Memphis police officers. While the police officers being charged for their heinous actions is an important step for justice, this incident further highlights the need for progress in improving police-community relations. The Bucks remain committed to using our voice and resources to inspire the systemic change that needs to happen in our marginalized communities. Our hearts and prayers go out to Mr. Nichols’ family and friends."

State Sen. Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee)

"It’s hard to believe that the shock and visceral response to the video of George Floyd’s death could be matched, but it has. The injuries inflicted upon Tyre Nichols were brutal and vile. I wept for this young man tonight and I weep for a system where these officers felt emboldened to behave in this manner. I wish I could offer more meaningful commentary, but my disgust and dismay won’t let me move beyond my outrage at what was done to this man. No one helped him."

State Rep. LaKeshia Myers (D-Milwaukee)

"Like most Americans, I was horrified by video footage showing the beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. The manner in which Mr. Nichols was kicked, bludgeoned, and pepper sprayed, repeatedly, by multiple officers was heinous and downright inhumane. I cannot think of any circumstance where a routine traffic stop includes a civilian being beaten by multiple officers and ends in loss of life. Furthermore, I cannot fathom how or why other officers neglected to intervene to stop the behavior of their colleagues.

"Tonight, I mourn with the family of Tyre Nichols; I mourn with the City of Memphis, and I lend my voice to the chorus of public protesters who demand justice for the Nichols family and the disbanding of specialized task forces who operate outside the margins of acceptable policing. We are beyond discussions of de-escalation, proper training, and improved policy. What is needed is a total erosion of long-standing pervasive police culture. This cannot come from civilians, but from officers themselves.

"We fought for training, de-escalation, and bodycams, yet with all of these things, here we are again, mourning another life, taken mercilessly by an officer operating outside the color of law."

State Rep. Darrin Madison (D-Milwaukee)

"This is not an isolated case. This is the horrible and natural result of a system based on punitive controls instead of a realistic continuum of care that is rooted in rehabilitation, repairing the harm, and guaranteed safety not only for those in the care of our country but for our whole community."

State Rep. Ryan Clancy (D-Milwaukee)

"Events like this brutal murder shake the conscience of our community. Many will urge us merely to ‘remain calm’. Please do not. To do so is to be complacent and complicit in this violence. Be angry. Protest. Agitate for change. Respond to this horrific and sustained systemic violence not with violence but with a fierce determination to tear down and replace the system responsible for it.

"The charges filed in this case are merely the lowest bar of accountability after the fact – only systemic change which prevents future victims will bring justice. The demographics of the charged officers do not make this case ‘complicated’. They underline the present and historic reality of policing in America: policing is rooted in racism and against the interests of the working class. No amount of reform, training, or ‘community’ policing can or will change that."