Milwaukee veterans say Veterans Day help matters amid SNAP disruption

As the government shutdown continues to disrupt food assistance programs, many Wisconsin families – including veterans – say they are struggling to keep food on the table.

What we know:

This Veterans Day, help arrived in the form of an annual tradition at Festival Foods that veterans say could not have come at a better time. The giveaway, now in its eighth year, provides veterans with 16 free products with a $20 purchase.

From frozen pizza and English muffins to beverages and other essentials, the list of free items offered Tuesday was a welcome relief for many.

Several veterans told FOX6 the gesture is especially meaningful during tough times – particularly while SNAP benefits are affected by the federal shutdown. Others said that even if they don’t rely on food assistance, rising prices in general can cause complications.

What they're saying:

For Vietnam War veteran Jack Dyke and his wife, Cathy, the timing brought extra appreciation as they filled their truck with groceries.

"It helps a lot of people," Dyke said.

Jim Ward, another Vietnam veteran and regular participant, said the effort could not have landed at a more critical moment.

"It is more needed than ever; anywhere you can save a few dollars is a wonderful thing," Ward said. "A lot of veterans have been very hard hit by the cost of living right now, food items and gasoline and rent. A mortgage payment is difficult, so anything is appreciated."

Big picture view:

The shutdown’s impact stretches far beyond Tuesday’s event.

An analysis from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that between 2021 and 2023, an estimated 18,000 Wisconsin veterans relied on SNAP for food assistance.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy addressed the issue during a recent visit to Wisconsin.

"The problem in November was we didn’t have enough money to send SNAP payments out," Duffy said. "That’s the consequence of a government shutdown. There’s no money to pay for critical needs the American people have."

Local perspective:

For veterans like Ward, gestures of support – big or small – matter while the uncertainty continues.

"Any acknowledgment is much appreciated," Ward said. "Not expected, but certainly appreciate it."

Some veterans told FOX6 off camera that events like this help them stretch their budget during difficult weeks. One veteran said they planned to head to a food pantry afterward to ensure they had enough food for the week.