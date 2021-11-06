Milwaukee Veterans Day Parade honors those who served

Dozens of veterans gathered downtown for Milwaukee's Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Supporters came out to honor those who served during a parade that was a few years in the making.

"Because of COVID, we didn’t have anything last year, and the year before that it fell through the wayside, funding fell through the wayside," said veteran Daniel Davis.

Being able to have the parade in full swing meant a lot to veterans this year.

"It's just very gratifying to see our brothers and sisters out here, being able to network with the community and the community gets to see them and see who they are," said veteran Dan Newberry.

2021 Milwaukee Veterans Day Parade

Dozens of veterans and their families filled the streets of Milwaukee with pride – representing the country and remembering why they fought.

"Each one of us served, so each one of you could have your freedom," said Davis. "We could be doing this right now (referencing the First Amendment) because we served, and in other countries you cant do this. So that’s one of the most important things that I thought of why I wanted to serve my nation."

Veterans who spoke to FOX6 News hope that the parade allowed everyone to acknowledge veterans' roles in the community.

"Veterans, it's not just a title, it's not just a demographic – it’s a father, it’s a son, it’s a mother, it’s a brother, it’s a sister," Newberry said. "We’re members of the community, and we’re members of families. Veterans really are the backbone of this country and the backbone of this economy."

Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11.

VA Crisis Hotline

If you or someone you know is a veteran in need of help, the Department of Veterans Affairs Crisis Hotline is free to call and is available 24 hours, seven days a week.

Call 1-800-273-8255. Press "1" after calling to speak to a VA staffer. Any type of support is available, even just to talk.

Additional resources are available on the VA website.