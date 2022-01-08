Sofas for Service donates furniture to Milwaukee County veteran

A Milwaukee County veteran is now feeling more at home after a nonprofit group helped furnish his house Saturday.

From unloading to lifting, the bitter January cold was no match for a group of men on a mission with Sofas for Service.

"We furnish veterans homes for free. Basically no questions asked other than proof of service," said Pete Hestekin.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The group donates new and gently used furniture for veterans in need of some help.

"We want to lift them up. We want to give them decent stuff," Hestekin said. "Anything for the house."

Sofas for Service

Hestekin drove a trailer from Eau Claire to make this special delivery. Sofas for Service helped 128 veteran homes in 2021, he said. Saturday's focus was on veteran Lee Zemke.

"This place has been a miracle, saving station for me and countless other veterans," said Zemke. "I came from a low bottom. I’m in recovery. I’m in a recovery program and I’m working hard."

Sofas for Service delivers furniture to veteran Lee Zemke.

From couches to tables and more, the donations filled the veteran's home and heart.

"What I hope people would take a way is to trust in God. Pray to Him with your whole heart," said Zemke.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"It’s a simple thing. Help each other," Hestekin said. "(It's) hard work, but it’s a real simple thing."

On Feb. 5, there will be an indoor cornhole tournament at Uihlein Soccer Park on Good Hope Road to help raise money for Sofas for Service. More information is available on the Sofas for Service website.