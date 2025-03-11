Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee vehicle collision dashboard; phase 2 will launch Tuesday

By and
Published  March 11, 2025 5:44am CDT
Milwaukee County
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee vehicle collision dashboard; phase 2

The MVC Dashboard is part of a three-phase plan by the Milwaukee Area Safe Streets Task Force.

The Brief

    • There are new updates to an online tool that fights reckless driving in Milwaukee County. 
    • The Motor Vehicle Collision Dashboard shows us where crashes happen the most. 
    • Phase 1 began in March 2024 and unveiled the initial public dashboard, displaying motor vehicle collisions throughout Milwaukee County, filterable by certain characteristics. 

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley will join the Milwaukee County Department of Transportation and members of the Milwaukee Area Safe Streets Task Force on Tuesday, March 11 to launch phase 2 of the Motor Vehicle Collision (MVC) Dashboard.

Motor Vehicle Collision Dashboard

What we know:

The MVC Dashboard is part of a three-phase plan by the Milwaukee Area Safe Streets Task Force.

Phase 1 began in March 2024 and unveiled the initial public dashboard, displaying motor vehicle collisions throughout Milwaukee County, filterable by certain characteristics. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Phase 2 will incorporate internal and external stakeholder feedback, EMS data, and the identification and visualization of collision hot spots. 

What you can do:

The updated dashboard can be accessed at county.milwaukee.gov/MVC.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee County Department of Transportation. 

Milwaukee CountyTrafficNews