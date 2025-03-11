Milwaukee vehicle collision dashboard; phase 2 will launch Tuesday

The Brief There are new updates to an online tool that fights reckless driving in Milwaukee County. The Motor Vehicle Collision Dashboard shows us where crashes happen the most. Phase 1 began in March 2024 and unveiled the initial public dashboard, displaying motor vehicle collisions throughout Milwaukee County, filterable by certain characteristics.



Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley will join the Milwaukee County Department of Transportation and members of the Milwaukee Area Safe Streets Task Force on Tuesday, March 11 to launch phase 2 of the Motor Vehicle Collision (MVC) Dashboard.

Motor Vehicle Collision Dashboard

What we know:

The MVC Dashboard is part of a three-phase plan by the Milwaukee Area Safe Streets Task Force.

Phase 1 began in March 2024 and unveiled the initial public dashboard, displaying motor vehicle collisions throughout Milwaukee County, filterable by certain characteristics.

Phase 2 will incorporate internal and external stakeholder feedback, EMS data, and the identification and visualization of collision hot spots.

What you can do:

The updated dashboard can be accessed at county.milwaukee.gov/MVC.