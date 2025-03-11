Milwaukee vehicle collision dashboard; phase 2 will launch Tuesday
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley will join the Milwaukee County Department of Transportation and members of the Milwaukee Area Safe Streets Task Force on Tuesday, March 11 to launch phase 2 of the Motor Vehicle Collision (MVC) Dashboard.
Motor Vehicle Collision Dashboard
What we know:
The MVC Dashboard is part of a three-phase plan by the Milwaukee Area Safe Streets Task Force.
Phase 1 began in March 2024 and unveiled the initial public dashboard, displaying motor vehicle collisions throughout Milwaukee County, filterable by certain characteristics.
Phase 2 will incorporate internal and external stakeholder feedback, EMS data, and the identification and visualization of collision hot spots.
What you can do:
The updated dashboard can be accessed at county.milwaukee.gov/MVC.
