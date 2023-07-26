Milwaukee vehicle break-ins; 37th and Fond du Lac
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating after a suspect entered several vehicles near 37th and Fond du Lac Wednesday, July 26. It happened around 7:30 a.m.
Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at414-935-7272 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.