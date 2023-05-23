Milwaukee Van Buren $2M project planned, 350+ crashes in 5 years

Van Buren Street, one of Milwaukee’s most dangerous roads for people walking or biking, could soon get a make-over to change that, and you can help the city shape the future of the street.

In 2021, a segment of Van Buren was reconfigured to address reckless driving, but now, the city is looking for a more permanent solution. Leaders say they have ideas on how to slow drivers, but they hope you can steer them in the right direction.

If you’ve ever driven or walked along Van Buren, you know it’s busy.

"It’s very hard to cross this street," said Micki Gartzke. "There’s a lot of reckless driving."

Gartzke has lived in the area for four years. On Tuesday night, May 23, she was surrounded by people looking for solutions.

"The bike lane doesn’t feel very protected," said Gartzke. "I would never ride a bike on that street."

The city is working on a mile-long Van Buren street transformation project stretching from Wisconsin to Brady. DPW crews flagged it as one of the most dangerous in Milwaukee for people walking or biking.

"In terms of total number of crashes, over the last five years of available data, we’ve seen well over 350 crashes on this street," said Mike Amsden, multimodal transportation manager.

Amsden said things like protected intersections can slow speeders. Amsden also hopes protected bike lanes, either one lane in both directions or two ways along the curb, can keep cyclists safer.

"We want feedback on their overall thoughts on those alternatives – what they like better," said Amsden.

Alderman Jonathan Brostoff said he had a near-miss on his bike headed to Tuesday’s meeting.

"We’re not where we need to be right now, but every day, I’m in office, we’re working on more and more improvements for bike and pedestrian safety," he said.

That’s why your feedback is needed. Gartzke is counting on it.

"I have hope," she said.

DPW officials said construction could start in early spring 2024 for the $2 million project. City leaders said a TIF district will be created to pay for it.