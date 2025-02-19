Milwaukee Valentine's Day attempted homicide; husband accused of trying to kill wife

article

The Brief 51-year-old Lesent Lewis is facing criminal charges after prosecutors said he tried stabbing and killing his wife on Valentine's Day. A woman told police her husband "grabbed a sword-type weapon, shaped like an ax" and started attacking her. Lewis is due back in court for an injunction hearing on Tuesday, March 4.



A Milwaukee man is accused of stabbing his wife and attempting to kill her on Valentine’s Day.

Husband charged

What we know:

The accused is 51-year-old Lesent Lewis. He faces the following criminal counts:

Attempt first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments

Mayhem, domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon

Disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon

Case details

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, officers with the Milwaukee Police Department responded to the Mayfair Apartments on Lovers Lane on Friday, Feb. 14, and found a 37-year-old woman with stab wounds to her body and her face.

She told police that she and her husband, identified as Lewis, got into an argument at their apartment over the mail, and he threw a table at her and "grabbed a sword-type weapon, shaped like an ax."

She told police she ran for the door but was unable to unlock it before Lewis allegedly charged at her and struck her. She said the weapon broke, and she ran to a neighbor’s home and pulled the fire alarm.

Per the complaint, the woman needed layers of stitches due to a laceration in her face, and had others on her body.

The neighbor told police he heard yelling upstairs and said the woman ran down, yelling "help, my husband tried to kill me."

Officers saw Lewis walk into his apartment with blood on his hand and took him into custody.

In court

What's next:

If convicted, Lewis faces a minimum of 100 years in prison and more than $100,000 in fines.

Lewis is due back in court for an injunction hearing on Tuesday, March 4.