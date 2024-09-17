Milwaukee vacant house arson, police investigate 3rd this month

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the early Tuesday morning arson of a vacant house. It marks MPD's third such investigation so far this month.

The fire happened near 26th and Atkinson around 3:45 a.m. Police continue to look for whoever is responsible, and the investigation is ongoing.

Recent arsons

Police said someone set fire to a vacant home overnight near 40th and Wright on Sept. 11. It came a week after a massive arson of a vacant home in Riverwest leveled the building and caused damage to seven other homes.

MPD has not said if any of the recent vacant home arsons are connected.

According to MPD data, as of Sept. 16, there have been 136 arsons thus far in 2024 – down 13% compared to the same point last year and down 27% compared to 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.