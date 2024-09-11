Milwaukee vacant house fire; police investigating

The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating an arson on the city’s north side. It happened near 40th and Wright after midnight. Police are combing through evidence to find the person who set the house on fire.



The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating an arson on the city’s north side.

Police say someone set fire to a vacant home overnight near 40th and Wright on Wednesday, Sept. 11. Firefighters got to the fire around 12:40 p.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Shingles and siding on the ground left behind from the firefight.

Police say someone intentionally set the vacant house on fire and they are still looking for that person.

This comes one week after a massive arson to a vacant home in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood. That fire leveled a home and left seven people homeless.

Police are looking for a suspect in that case.

Officers are not connecting the two fires.

Police data shows arsons are down this year. So far there have been 131, and this time last year, there were 155. That was down from 186 in 2022.

It's not clear how many vacant homes have been set on fire this year.

Back at 40th and Wright, a neighbor talked with FOX6 News about the chaos overnight.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"The police knocked on the door and told us to get out," Connie Buck said. "It’s awful."

The city took ownership of this home in 2023. It was not on the city's list of homes to be torn down.

Police are combing through evidence to find the person who set the house on fire.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.