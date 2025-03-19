Milwaukee vacant building fire; person located inside, cause suspicious

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a suspicious fire in a vacant building near 39th and North Avenue early on Wednesday, March 19.

Suspicious fire

What we know:

Officials say firefighters were dispatched to the building around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.

When firefighters entered the vacant building, they located an individual inside. That person was not harmed. However, they were taken to a hospital for precautionary measures for possible smoke inhalation.

Milwaukee police are seeking the person who started the fire.

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.