Milwaukee VA requiring medical-grade masks; available at entrances

Effective immediately, anyone entering the Milwaukee VA Medical Center and its community clinics must wear a medical-grade cough, surgical, procedural, or N95/KN95 mask. Cloth masks are no longer allowed, according to the VA website.

Appropriate masks will be available at all facility entrances. Anyone entering the facility, even those fully vaccinated, must wear a mask at all times.

Prepare for a visit: Due to COVID-19, the Milwaukee VA Medical Center is restricting visitation. Learn more here .

COVID-19 vaccines: All Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine at VA by appointment only. To schedule a shot, call 414-384-2000, ext. 49069.

All COVID-19 shots are given in the ZIHP/Quick Shot clinic, located in Building 70, directly west of the main hospital. Learn more here .