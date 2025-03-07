Milwaukee VA protest: Trump administration's planned cuts face backlash

The Brief A rally formed outside Milwaukee's VA medical center on Friday. The group protested the Trump administration's planned cuts to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. An internal memo said 80,000 VA employees nationwide – roughly 15% of the workforce – could soon lose their jobs.



At least 200 people rallied outside Milwaukee's Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center on Friday night, protesting the Trump administration's planned cuts to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Local perspective:

An internal memo said 80,000 VA employees nationwide – roughly 15% of the workforce – could soon lose their jobs. But for veterans in the Milwaukee chapter, cuts hit close to home.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"No severance, no warning – I got about $50 bucks in my pocket, half a tank of gas," said James Stancil. "It's all about public support, but that doesn't put food on the table. And I am just one guy, I'll be fine, but there are families that have kids."

The Milwaukee VA chapter said Stancil, a veteran, was one of 10 employees that had been fired without notice. He worked as a supply technician.

Group protests Trump administration's VA job cuts

"It was oh hey, check your email – you just got fired. For what? I don't know," he said. "Just turned in your badge and go home."

Big picture view:

The move is the latest proposed cuts made by the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. VA Secretary Doug Collins said the layoffs would not impact veterans' health care or benefits.

"The government in general uses more outside consultants than they really should," he said.