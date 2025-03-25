Medal of Honor Day, Milwaukee VA hosts Wisconsin recipient

The Brief National Medal of Honor Day was Tuesday, March 25. The Milwaukee VA hosted a special event with recipient Gary Wetzel. The Medal of Honor is the nation's highest award for military valor in action.



The Milwaukee VA on Tuesday, National Medal of Honor Day, hosted a special event with Medal of Honor recipient Gary Wetzel.

What they're saying:

Wetzel received the Medal of Honor for his heroism in aiding fellow crewmen during the Vietnam War. He said a lot of medal recipients are in Washington, but he is committed to the Milwaukee VA.

"There's only 61 of us living, and that's it," he said. "I'm the only recipient in the whole state of Wisconsin, so met a lot of people, passed on some cake, people had a good time, shook a lot of hands, took a lot of pictures, and that's what we're here for to make people aware of the Medal of Honor."

The backstory:

The Medal of Honor is the United States' highest award for military valor in action. It was first signed into law during the Civil War and is presented to those who go above and beyond the call of duty.