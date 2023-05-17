Milwaukee VA homeless veterans Walk & Roll hopes to fill gaps

In Milwaukee, the annual VA2K Walk & Roll raised more than awareness to support health and housing for homeless veterans Wednesday.

U.S. Army veteran Jose Delagarza knows firsthand what can happen when there is a lack of something you need.

"When you have what you need, not necessarily what you want, but what you need, it can be a major difference," said Delagarza. "I was homeless a lot of times, and I failed a lot of times. Unfortunately, that leads you to alcohol and drugs and everything else."

The Army veteran is no stranger to struggle after his time serving in Vietnam, but living homeless did not mean feeling hopeless.

"I couldn’t be in a better place at the soldiers home. There are a lot of veterans there, and they can relate," said Delagarza.

VA2K Walk & Roll in Milwaukee

Delagarza was surrounded by many fellow veterans at the VA2K Walk & Roll. Step by step, they made strides to help fill the gaps many veterans face.

"This event is to support homeless veterans, and also to promote wellness within our VA employees and our veterans," said recreation therapist Courtney Zeller. "Getting veterans housed, and having them in a stable house, opens up the door for so many opportunities."

Hundreds of people from the community put on their walking shoes ot show support. Many even brought donations.

"I know there are veterans, who feel like they’ve been forgotten. So, when someone says ‘thank you,’ it’s so uplifting to them," said U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam veteran Michael Rech.

"We were taught never to give up, and never to give in," Delagarza said.

This year marked the 13th VA2K Walk & Roll. Milwaukee is one of dozens of cities across the country that participates.