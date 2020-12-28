Milwaukee unveils City Mobile Testing for the coronavirus

Milwaukee announced on Monday, Dec. 28 that mobile testing for COVID-19 is ramping up.

The first site for the mobile testing will resume Tuesday, Dec. 29 and be located at Barack Obama School (the former Custer High School) at 4300 W. Fairmount Avenue. The COVID-19 testing will continue there for at least two weeks.

A news release said the City Mobile Testing will provide additional testing capacity in parts of Milwaukee where the COVID-19 virus is prevalent. When the Milwaukee Health Department sees higher levels of COVID-19 illness in particular areas of the city, the mobile testing locations can be moved to those locations.

The mobile testing complements the city’s fixed testing sites at Northwest Health Center, Southside Health Center, and Miller Park.

The hours for the City Mobile Testing are as follows:

8 a.m. - noon on weekdays

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on weekends

Officials said the City Mobile Testing will be conducted by a private company that is under contract with Milwaukee. People using the sites will have test results within days of the nasal swabs. The testing will be provided at no cost. But unlike other city testing sites, this private vendor will bill a person’s health insurance. The city, using federal funds, will be the payer of last resort if private insurance funding is not available.