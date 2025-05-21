Milwaukee unmarked squad collides with vehicle; 2 officers, teen hurt

article

The Brief Three people are hurt, including two police officers, after a collision involving an unmarked squad and a second vehicle. The wreck happened at 27th and Locust on Wednesday afternoon, May 21.



Crash involving unmarked squad, car

What we know:

Officials say the wreck happened at 27th and Locust in Milwaukee around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Crash involving unmarked squad at 27th and Locust, Milwaukee

An unmarked squad collided with a vehicle that was making a turn, causing the vehicle to land on its side.

Two officers in the squad car, a 34-year-old and a 32-year-old, were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old, was also sent to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

Crash involving unmarked squad at 27th and Locust, Milwaukee