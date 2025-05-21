Milwaukee unmarked squad collides with vehicle; 2 officers, teen hurt
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee police officers and a 17-year-old were hurt in a crash involving an unmarked squad car and a second vehicle on Wednesday afternoon, May 21.
What we know:
Officials say the wreck happened at 27th and Locust in Milwaukee around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.
An unmarked squad collided with a vehicle that was making a turn, causing the vehicle to land on its side.
Two officers in the squad car, a 34-year-old and a 32-year-old, were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.
The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old, was also sent to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
