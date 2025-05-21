Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee unmarked squad collides with vehicle; 2 officers, teen hurt

By
Published  May 21, 2025 6:20pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Crash involving unmarked squad at 27th and Locust, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Three people are hurt, including two police officers, after a collision involving an unmarked squad and a second vehicle.
    • The wreck happened at 27th and Locust on Wednesday afternoon, May 21.

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee police officers and a 17-year-old were hurt in a crash involving an unmarked squad car and a second vehicle on Wednesday afternoon, May 21. 

Crash involving unmarked squad, car

What we know:

Officials say the wreck happened at 27th and Locust in Milwaukee around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday. 

Crash involving unmarked squad at 27th and Locust, Milwaukee

An unmarked squad collided with a vehicle that was making a turn, causing the vehicle to land on its side. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Two officers in the squad car, a 34-year-old and a 32-year-old, were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. 

The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old, was also sent to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

Crash involving unmarked squad at 27th and Locust, Milwaukee

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews