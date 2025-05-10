Milwaukee undercover child sex trafficking operation, 3 men charged

article

The Brief Prosecutors charged three men with attempting to solicit a child for prostitution. Their arrests were part of an undercover sex trafficking operation. Court filings said all three men believed they were chatting with a 16-year-old girl.



Milwaukee County prosecutors have charged three men with attempting to solicit a child for prostitution as part of an undercover sex trafficking operation.

What they're saying:

Milwaukee police and the Human Trafficking Task Force of Greater Milwaukee conducted an undercover operation to target people who were looking to have sex with underage girls. Detectives and task force members posted an online advertisement with a picture of a teen. An undercover officer, posing as a 16-year-old girl, replied to chats.

Prosecutors said 48-year-old Jose Juan Velazquez Medina of Oconomowoc, 38-year-old Domingo Cansino of Milwaukee and 30-year-old Donovan Murrell of Milwaukee each chatted with who they thought was a 16-year-old girl and made arrangements to pay for sex acts. Cansino also offered to pick up the supposed teen from school.

All three men were arrested at an apartment building near Layton Boulevard and Pierce Street on the city's south side. Two of the three men showed up with the money to cover the arranged payment for sex.