Milwaukee mayor, UNCF announce Masked Ball scholarship fundraiser
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson joined the UNCF on Friday to announce the 10th annual Mayor's Masked Ball.
What they're saying:
The event raises money for scholarships to help local students attend historically Black colleges and universities – or HBCUs. Funds also help students go to colleges across Wisconsin.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
According to organizers, the Mayor's Masked Ball has raised more than $1.3 million for local students.
"When we think about building homes, building wealth, building prosperity, building our business overall, as corporate America is concerned," said Nina Johnson, the ball's co-chair. "HBCUs are a key component of that success formula."
The 10th annual Mayor's Masked Ball will be Saturday, March 29.
FOX6 Presents
Local perspective:
Milwaukee has a rich history of Black American culture – from food and dance, to style, social justice and much more. On Monday night, join us as we honor the resilience, innovation and strength of the Black Community.
"FOX6 Presents: A Celebration of Black History Month" airs on FOX6 and FOX Local Monday night, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m.
The Source: Information in this report is from UNCF and FOX6 News interviews.