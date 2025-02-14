Milwaukee mayor, UNCF announce Masked Ball scholarship fundraiser

The Brief Mayor Johnson and UNCF on Friday announced the 10th annual Mayor's Masked Ball. The event raises money for scholarships to help local students attend HBCUs. Organizers said the ball has raised more than $1.3 million for local students.



Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson joined the UNCF on Friday to announce the 10th annual Mayor's Masked Ball.

What they're saying:

The event raises money for scholarships to help local students attend historically Black colleges and universities – or HBCUs. Funds also help students go to colleges across Wisconsin.

According to organizers, the Mayor's Masked Ball has raised more than $1.3 million for local students.

"When we think about building homes, building wealth, building prosperity, building our business overall, as corporate America is concerned," said Nina Johnson, the ball's co-chair. "HBCUs are a key component of that success formula."

The 10th annual Mayor's Masked Ball will be Saturday, March 29.

